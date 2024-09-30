Metavesco Acquires Assets From Epic Labor

CUMMING, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a pioneering holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and nurturing innovative businesses in both digital and traditional sectors, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of key assets from Epic Labor, Inc., a Georgia-based provider of on-demand temporary staffing solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Metavesco, through its newly created wholly owned subsidiary Epic Labor, Inc., has acquired customer contracts, tangible assets, and the operating assets of the Nashville and Knoxville, TN branch offices of Epic Labor, Inc. d/b/a laborSMART. Metavesco will assume certain liabilities necessary for the ongoing operations of the business and the branch offices will be rebranded under the Epic Labor trademark, owned by Metavesco.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, commented, “I am thrilled to finally have this acquisition completed. The staffing industry generates over $200 billion in revenue per year in the US alone. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of diversifying our holdings and investing in industries that provide resilient, long-term growth. We are going to build something amazing with the Epic Labor brand and we are going to Build in Public.”

The transaction was completed on September 27, 2024.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a diversified investment holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including bitcoin mining, consumer packaged goods, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

