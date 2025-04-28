Dassault Aviation: Signature of the Rafale Marine contract for India

Signature of the Rafale Marine contract for India

Saint-Cloud, France, April 28, 2025 – The Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and France has been signed today allowing the signature, in the presence of the Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, Éric Trappier, of the contract for India's acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine to equip the Indian Navy.

This contract follows the announcement in July 2023 of the selection of the Rafale Marine, for which the Indian Navy will be the first user outside France, after an international consultation. It confirms the Indian authorities' satisfaction with the aircraft's capabilities and their desire to broaden the spectrum of its operational use.

This new acquisition testifies to the importance of the strategic relationship between India and France and the recognition of the Rafale as an essential vector of national sovereignty.

It honors Dassault Aviation's commitment to meeting the operational needs of the Indian Forces since the induction of the Toofany seven decades ago, and its determination, through its significant contribution to the ‘Make in India’ policy and the ‘Skill India’ initiative, to make its presence in India a success in the service of Indian interests.

The Rafale Marine will provide the Indian Armed Forces with state-of-the-art capabilities and the Indian Navy will benefit from the experience of the French Navy, which already operates this aircraft. Along with the 36 Rafale already in service with the Indian Air Force, the Rafale Marine will play an active role in guaranteeing national sovereignty and consolidating India's role as a major international player.

“On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I would like to thank the Indian authorities, with whom we have been working for more than 70 years, for their confidence in us and reaffirm our unwavering determination to stand by their side to contribute to India's expression of its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future,” said Éric Trappier.

