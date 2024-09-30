Téo Calvet and Buggyra Academy France dominate dramatic 24 Hours Camions at Le Mans

The race weekend of the French truck racing championship at Le Mans was major success for Buggyra Academy France with Téo Calvet dominating 24 Heures Camions.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The young Frenchman was at his best on the Bugatti Circuit. He won two races out of four and came second once. This earned him not only victory throughout the weekend, but also consolidated his overall championship lead with a 28-point advantage over his biggest rival, Thomas Robineau. Teammates Raphaël and José Sousa did not reach the podium this time, but their solid performances kept them in sixth and eighth place overall.The 24 Heures Camions Le Mans were also important for the team as they welcomed the Daimler Truck France Board of Management during the weekend. Buggyra Academy France CEO Fabien Calvet said: "It was a perfect weekend for us. Everything went according to plan. We now lead the championship, which is the most important for us, but we also won the 24 Heures Camions. For Téo, it's his second victory at this track, which is amazing. We never gave up, and in the end we got the result that we deserved."Race 1The first race of the weekend was a tough battle for Téo Calvet, in which he eventually took second place. "It wasn't easy. The start was tough, everyone was going flat out, and I had to fight the whole time," Téo described his race and tense battles with his competitors. "I tried to keep closed to Thomas Robineau but he pushed me in some corners, which made it impossible to overtake."Race 2The second race took place after sunset and was the real highlight of the weekend. Téo Calvet started from sixth but was able to pass two trucks shortly after the start and later took the lead. "It was just amazing," Téo said. "Ivan Rodriguez and I went side-by-side for maybe seven corners without touching. That was really beautiful. Night racing has its own magic, and I enjoyed every moment." At the finish, the Buggyra Academy France driver celebrated his first victory of the weekend.Race 3Race 3 was red-flagged after a collision. This was followed by a restart behind the safety car in wet conditions. "After the restart, it was much harder to hold the position, especially when it started to rain," explained Téo Calvet. Despite these difficulties, the Frenchman was able to win a race for the second time that weekend. "The rain helped me. I was fast, and I managed to pass Thomas Robineau." The manoeuvre secured his second win of the weekend and consolidated his lead in the championship.Race 4The weekend at Le Mans couldn't have culminated in a more dramatic way. After the start of the last race, there was a big collision which was followed by another red flag. "There was a big crash at the front, one of the trucks went straight into the barriers, others got damaged. It was very dangerous," Téo Calvet described the chaotic situation. "I got hit by flying stones, and the windscreen got badly damaged. Luckily, I was able to continue."After the restart, Téo Calvet fought for fourth position in a fierce battle with Lionel Montagne that stretched into the last corner. "It was a really tough fight. I overtook him a few times, but his engine was really strong. In the end, I finished fourth, but the most important thing is that we won the 24 Heures Camions," he said , finishing just 128 thousandths of a second off the podium.Whether Téo Calvet can defend his title of French Truck Champion will be decided on the last weekend of October in Albi. "We are leading the championship and have a decent points lead ahead of the last race of the season, so hopefully I will be able to win the championship just like last year," Téo summarized his championship hopes.

