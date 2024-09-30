Fireblocks and Ownera partner to widen the distribution and trading of tokenized assets on the Fireblocks Network

Fireblocks & Ownera Partnership

The partnership will give over 2,000 members of the Fireblocks Network seamless access to institutional tokenized assets from any source

We are delighted to partner with Ownera to provide a one-stop-shop for Fireblocks Network users to trade in tokenized assets from any asset source on Ownera’s digital securities network” — Michael Shaulov, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on blockchain, announces that it has joined forces with Ownera, a leading provider of tokenization interoperability routers, to further enhance the Fireblocks Network, the industry’s largest digital asset network providing direct connectivity to crypto capital markets.

The partnership will enable financial institutions to distribute and trade tokenized securities on the Fireblocks Network and give users access to a wider range of tokenized assets.

The first asset class to be introduced through this partnership will be tokenized money market funds (MMFs), providing investors with seamless access to MMFs from various sources and blockchains in a unified process. Tokenized MMFs are rapidly growing in popularity, offering instant access to high quality yield-bearing instruments from regulated institutions on chain, and enabling MMFs to be posted as collateral with instant settlement and enhanced collateral mobility at the asset’s source registry.

Leveraging Ownera’s transaction orchestration and interoperability technology, these tokenized assets can be sourced from any tokenization platform connected to a router, utilizing any blockchain—whether public or private—and supporting a range of digital and non-digital payment options.

The potential for tokenized assets, including tokenized MMFs, represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. To bring this solution to market at scale, Fireblocks and Ownera are partnering with regulated securities providers—such as banks, exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, and prime brokers—as well as multiple sources of tokenized assets from both public blockchain networks and institutional ecosystems.

The integration of Fireblocks and Ownera technologies will enable Fireblocks Network users to manage assets on both public and private blockchains—commonly used by large financial institutions—through wallets powered by Fireblocks multi-party computation (MPC) technology. In addition to access to 80 public blockchains, this solution offers investors seamless unified access to assets on private chains (both EVM and non-EVM) used by regulated financial organizations for compliance with regulations and enhanced client privacy.

Michael Shaulov, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks commented, “Tokenized assets offer unparalleled efficiency, combining liquidity with the speed and transparency of blockchain, making them a game-changer for institutions. We are delighted to partner with Ownera to provide a one-stop-shop for Fireblocks Network users to trade in tokenized assets from any asset source on Ownera’s digital securities network, further extending the scale and connectivity of the Fireblocks Network.”

Ami Ben David, CEO & Founder of Ownera added, “Our mission is to seamlessly interconnect supply and demand platforms within the tokenized market, along with the regulated services required by both sides. We're witnessing a rapid and accelerating increase in the tokenization of high-quality assets across various asset classes and use cases within the institutional financial ecosystem. This partnership with Fireblocks marks a major milestone in the ability of the market to connect this supply with the demand and liquidity available on the world’s leading digital asset platform—the Fireblocks Network.”

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain based products, and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, PSPs, lending desks, custodians, trading desks, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments, and web3 space, has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Find out more at www.fireblocks.com

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

Media enquiries

Sharmin Cheema, scheema@fireblocks.com

Anthony Woolley, Anthony.woolley@ownera.io

