Minister Enoch Godongwana invites nomination of persons to serve as members of Boards of Directors of the Public Investment Corporation, SASRIA, and Land and Agricultural Development Bank 

Invitation to nominate candidates to serve on the Boards of Directors of the Public Investment Corporation, SASRIA, and Land and Agricultural Development Bank

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, hereby invites the nomination of persons to serve as members of the Boards of Directors of the abovementioned institutions.

The nominee must have qualifications, and/or experience in the following fields:

I. Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited: leadership, strategy, governance, law, actuary, economics, investment and asset management, corporate and project finance, human resources, auditing, accounting, risk, auditing, finance, information and communications technology, public administration, and social sciences.

II. Sasria SOC Limited: actuary; investments; insurance, reinsurance, leadership, strategy, governance, information and communications technology, law, accounting, auditing, risk, finance, and human resources.

III. Land and Agricultural Development Bank: leadership, strategy, governance, law, accounting, auditing, risk, finance, human resources, information and communications technology, asset and liability management, corporate law, corporate treasury, agricultural economics, agricultural research and development, rural development, development finance, credit risk (modelling), banking, and financial markets.

The nomination must be accompanied by the following:

(i) Full names, address and contact numbers of the person or organisation making the nomination.

(ii) A written and signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee in the form of a letter also certifying that he/she is not disqualified from serving as a director in terms of the Companies Act, 2008 and in relation to the Land Bank nomination that he/she is not disqualified to serve as a member of the Board as determined by Section 10 of the Land Bank Act, 2002.

(iii) A curriculum vitae of the nominee, providing the following information: full name; identity number and gender; physical address; contact numbers and email; previous experience quoting dates and organisations or institutions concerned; academic

qualifications and service as a non-executive director on other boards.

(iv) Certified copies of the identity document and qualifications.

(v) any other information that may be of assistance to the National Treasury in making recommendations.

Appointments will be subject to verifications of qualifications, relevant checks, and the preferred candidates obtaining necessary security clearance. Preference will be given to candidates whose appointments will enhance representativity. The Minister of Finance determines the remuneration allowances and other benefits of the Chairperson and other Board members.

Nominations should be submitted to the email address below by no later than 14 October 2024.

Enquiries should be directed to Languta Manganye: Acting Director Corporate Governance

Contact number: 078 782 9421

E-mail: National_Treasury_Boards@zatreasury.onmicrosoft.com

