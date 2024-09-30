North West Legislature conduct oversights visit at North West Transport Investments (NTI) Offices, 1 to 3 Oct

North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management to conduct oversight visit at the North West Transport Investments (NTI) Offices

On the 01-03 October 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon Freddy Sonakile will be conducting oversight visit at the North West Transport Investments (NTI) offices.

The purpose of the visit is to amongst others get a briefing from the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management on the status quo of NTI and other depots, the progress made by the Business Rescue Practitioner since his appointment as well as to meet with union members and management of the NTI.

The NTI is an entity of the department, and is allocated a budget on a yearly basis, as a result it must account to the Portfolio Committee on its financial stance and how the budget has been utilised.

Members of the Media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.