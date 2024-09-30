PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the combined armed and defense forces for a joint patrol in WPS The joint patrols are a clear display of our resistance to China's bullying. These exercises demonstrate the commitment of the international community to uphold the rules-based order in the entire South China Sea. It shows that we who believe in the rule of law will not tolerate any form of violence, threat, or intimidation. I do think that these help put China in her place. It's time for the Chinese government to uphold and honor its commitments to the international framework established by the UNCLOS and the BBNJ Agreement. It has always been clear that it is China who is provoking tensions in the West Philippine Sea -- not us -- so it is China who must stop her aggression.

