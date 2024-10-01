Submit Release
Mowbi Wholesale Launches Artwork Licensing Program

SABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mowbi Wholesale is excited to announce the launch of its new artwork licensing program. This innovative service connects a vast collection of artwork with businesses seeking unique designs for their products, opening up new opportunities for creative collaboration and product enhancement.

The new program, outlined at www.MowbiWholesale.com/artwork-licensing/, offers a diverse range of high-quality artwork across various styles and themes. From vibrant illustrations to elegant patterns, Mowbi's curated collections cater to various product categories, including home decor, stationery, apparel, and more.

Mowbi's artwork licensing offers:

- Vast Selection: Browse 1,000's of licensable designs across various styles, themes, and mediums.
- Quality Assurance: All delivered artwork is produced at high resolution, ensuring that it's detailed and vibrant.
- Flexible Licensing Terms: Customizable agreements to suit your specific needs.
- Competitive Rates: Fair pricing for any size business as a percentage of sales or piece price.
- Trend-Focused: Regular updates to keep your products fresh and on-trend.

At Mowbi, we recognize that different products require unique designs, from home décor to stationery. Here are some of the product lines for which Mowbi artwork may be suitable.

- Home Décor and Furnishings
- Stationery and Paper Goods
- Apparel and Accessories
- Kitchenware and Tabletop Items
- Seasonal and Holiday Products
- Wall Art and Prints
- Puzzles, Games, Magnets & Stickers
- T-Shirts and Other Apparel
- Textiles and Patterns
- Children's Illustrations
- Corporate and Branding Designs

At Mowbi, we’ve crafted our licensing terms to provide flexibility, protection, and value for all parties involved.

- Exclusivity: Both exclusive and non-exclusive rights available
- Territory: Customizable territory and duration
- Compensation: Competitive royalty rates

Susan Dahlquist
Mowbi Life, LLC
+1 207-513-8792
