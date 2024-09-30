Threat-eX by CYBER RANGES now offers enterprise-grade threat emulation experiences building cybersecurity muscle memory

Threat-eX

CYBER RANGES launches Threat-eX™, a unique enterprise-grade program of cyberthreat emulation eXperiences to build cybersecurity muscle memory for resilience.

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBER RANGES launches Threat-eX™, a unique enterprise-grade program of cyberthreat emulation eXperiences to build cybersecurity muscle memory for resilience.

Just as physical strength is built through consistent "Reps X Sets", effective cybersecurity capabilities are developed through rigorous and continuous practice.

Threat-eX™ by @CYBER RANGES is a comprehensive 6-month program of Live Webinars and simulation-based, cyberdrill-grade exercises, delivering effective, threat-informed operations training, professional development and certification. The Threat-eX™ exercises are powered by the Best-in-Class CYBER RANGES range platform.

For your diary the 6 dates of the Live Cyberdrills are:

14-15 Nov. 2024
18-19 Dec. 2024
15-16 Jan. 2025
19-20 Feb. 2025
19-20 Mar. 2025
9-10 Apr.2025

Threat-eX™ addresses the missing link in traditional training by integrating comprehensive, hands-on, deep-dive, live-fire exercises that build and validate skills and improve resilience against Advanced Persistent Threats (APT’s). With Threat-eX™ you will be able to build effective Cybersecurity Muscle Memory, to understand proactively your organization’s Threat Exposure, and to evidence overall Resilience.

GARTNER (2024) points out that “The importance and criticality of training with ‘live ammunition’ or simulated ‘live ammunition’ cannot be over-emphasized.”

“Threat-eX™ by CYBER RANGES is the new, transformational, enterprise-grade solution for Security Leaders and Entities interested in up-to-date Threat Exposure Management and Security Plan Validation through regular cyberdrill-grade practice”, states Dr. Al Graziano, CEO

The first Event of the Threat-eX™ Program series is on Nov. 14-15, 2024.

Book now at: https://www.cyberranges.com/cyber-range-security-training/cyber-ranges-threat-emulation-experiences-threat-ex/

Anthony Munns
CYBER RANGES
+1 800-959-0163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Threat-eX by CYBER RANGES now offers enterprise-grade threat emulation experiences building cybersecurity muscle memory

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Anthony Munns
CYBER RANGES
+1 800-959-0163
Company/Organization
CYBER RANGES
Quantico Cyber Hub, Suite 305, 1010 Corporate Drive
Stafford, Virginia, 22554
United States
+1 800-959-0163
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CYBER RANGES delivers World-Class Cyber Security Training and Capability Development Exercises using Next-Generation Technology and Services for the Design, Delivery and Management of Simulation-Based, Deep-Dive Experiences in Cyber Security. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.​ CYBER RANGES: Transform Your Cyber Security Capabilities Learn, train, test, measure and improve your own or your team’s cyber security competence and your organization’s resilience using our next-gen military-grade CYBER RANGES platform, technology and services. Training and Re-Skilling We specialize in training and re-skilling cyber security professionals all over the world using world-class, deep-dive, simulation technology. Experiential Style We provide you with the opportunity to gain and apply critical, hands-on competencies in life-like environments to build muscle memory. Real-World Scenarios Our cyber security experiences are delivered through real-world scenarios so that security operators and managers can deal with real threats.

CYBER RANGES

More From This Author
Threat-eX by CYBER RANGES now offers enterprise-grade threat emulation experiences building cybersecurity muscle memory
CYBER RANGES at CYBER QUEST 2024 – Enhancing Future Soldier Capabilities
USA-Ukraine Cyber Bridge Workforce Development Day at Hack The Capital #HtC
View All Stories From This Author