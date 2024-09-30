“Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” Dazzles London in Spectacular Fourth Performance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage and in presence of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, the Saudi Music Commission concluded the fourth performance of the "Marvel of Saudi Orchestra" concert, held at Central Hall Westminster in London. The event featured 100 musicians and performers from the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, with the attendance of dignitaries, officials, business leaders, media professionals, and a large audience.Opening the event, Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission, highlighted the significant successes of previous performances of the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" in world capitals. He spoke about the extensive preparations for the concert and reflected on past achievements, attributing them to the support of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Music Commission. Pacifico praised the efforts of the talented members of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, emphasizing that the concert is a step towards sharing Saudi Arabia's rich musical heritage with the world through international performances by highly trained and qualified Saudi talent.Pacifico reaffirmed the Commission’s mission, through the " Marvels of Saudi Orchestra", to elevate Saudi music to new heights and to promote cultural exchange, contributing to enhanced human connections and understanding between nations through the universal language of music.In honor of the late poet Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen, the event began with a tribute to his extensive cultural legacy, which enriched the literary scene with his exceptional poetry. The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir opened the concert with the song "Ana Min Hal-Ard" (I Am from This Land), written by the late prince, performed by artist Mohammed Abdu, and composed by Dr. Abdel Rab Idris.To further elevate the presence of Saudi arts on the global stage, the Theater and Performing Arts Commission presented three traditional art forms alongside famous Saudi songs, bringing cultural expressions to life in a way that reflects the nation's rich heritage. The Al-Samri (Khumari) dance was performed to the tune of "Ismaheli Ya Al-Gharam" (Allow me, Love) by Mohammed Abdu, the Al-Yanbuawi art accompanied the song "Hna Talabna Allah," (God, we implore) inspired by Saudi traditional music, and the Al-Rabsh dance was showcased with the song "Saudis" (We are Saudis).The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir concluded the first segment of the concert with a Saudi-style rendition of Adele’s iconic "Rolling in the Deep." The second segment opened with a performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the "RSVP Voices," led by British maestro Benjamin Pope and featuring opera singer Sarah Connolly, delivering a selection of British cultural pieces, including Walton's "Crown Imperial."The concert concluded with a collaborative performance between the Saudi Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Saudi maestro Hany Farahat, presenting a selection of compositions by Mohammed Ashi and Rami Basahih, blending the musical traditions of both civilizations.This concert marked the fourth stop of the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" in London, following successful performances in Paris at Théâtre du Châtelet, the National Theatre in Mexico City, and the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York. The "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" plans to continue its global tour, aiming to introduce international audiences to the wonders of Saudi music and to enhance cultural exchange as part of the Music Commission’s objectives.

