2Win! Global Announces Consensus2Win

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Win! Global, leader in B2B sales consulting and training, announces its first partnership under its new B2B enterprise consultancy, 2Win Consulting, Consensus2Win . Consensus2Win addresses the need of software sales organizations to keep pace with content creation challenges for modern buyer personas in B2B sales. This offering shows a deeper commitment to the 2Win community and 2Win partnership with the Consensus Product Experience Platform, announced in March 2024. Consensus2Win is spearheaded by 2Win Consulting Vice President and software sales pioneer, Mark McKinlay."Buying groups are bombarded with messaging across multiple channels as GTM teams strive to create solution and industry awareness throughout the buyer journey. This often leads to inconsistent, fragmented messaging that lacks the early, personalised exposure buyers need. By leveraging Product Experience Platforms like Consensus, sellers can curate and personalise content to meet each member of the buying group exactly where they are in their journey. Consensus2Win is dedicated to helping GTM teams bridge these gaps, ensuring that messaging and content across functions are aligned to fully leverage the power of Product Experiences." - Mark McKinlayAccording to Gartner, 77% of B2B buyers report that their recent purchase decisions were "complex or difficult," which can result from an overwhelming amount of information available in a technical sale. Consensus2Win's shift toward personalized, digital-first experiences can equip sales and marketing teams with the tools, skills, and strategies to manage and measure content creation.Consensus2Win will enable organizations to:Adapt to the shift in B2B sales to remote or digital self-service sales over traditional face-to-face interactions.Create buyer-specific, high-quality content that drives engagement across GTM segments.Break down intricate product portfolios into personalized, easy-to-digest content.By partnering with 2Win’s Consensus2Win consulting practice, B2B companies will streamline their content strategies and ensure a consistent buyer experience that meets today’s digital-first demands. Consensus demo automation platform leads the demo automation category pioneered in 2013 by a broad margin, especially among enterprise customers. The results that drive their growth are delivered through a platform that combines video, product interaction, and discovery automation in a uniquely personalized digital experience. Organizations already implementing the Consensus platform can leverage Consensus2Win to enhance adoption and drive broader coverage. By integrating valuable buyer insights into Revenue Operations metrics, we help teams make data-driven decisions that fuel performance improvements and maximize value realization. Consensus2Win also provides expert support to supplement existing teams, ensuring their ‘content factory’ operates seamlessly and efficiently.For more information about Consensus2Win and how it can help transform your organization’s content creation process, please contact Mark McKinlay, MarkM@2WinGlobal.com at 2Win Global or Ashley Andrade, Director of Partnerships, Ashley Andrade, ashley.andrade@goconsensus.com at Consensus.About 2Win:2Win is a trusted global leader in sales enablement, specializing in presales, product demos, and sales training solutions. With facilitators traveling worldwide and delivering remotely, the most elite sales teams are increasing their sales velocity and performing better in sales engagements with 2Win programs. The programs include Demo2Win, Success2Win, Winning with Executives, and Discovery2Win. With a focus on delivering high-value strategies and insights, 2Win empowers organizations to drive better business outcomes through engaging and effective sales processes. Learn more about 2Win here: https://www.2winglobal.com/ About Consensus:Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Their Product Experience Platform focuses on getting B2B buyers the content they need when they need it. Revenue teams multiply their team’s impact by sending demos on demand and using unique insights on those buyers to align stakeholders and accelerate buying consensus. The results are faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates. Consensus combines the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com

