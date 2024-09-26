2Win! Global Launches 2Win Consulting: Supporting GTM Transformations in Enterprise Software Sales

2Win! Consulting Daniel Conway, 2Win CEO Mark McKinlay, Vice President 2Win Consulting

COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Win! Global, a leading sales and presales skills training provider, announces the launch of 2Win! Consulting. Buyers view their buying experience as increasingly complex when it should be simple. Sales teams are strapped for resources and asked to adopt new skills, stay current with evolving product capabilities, and transition to new technologies without adding headcount. 2Win Consulting meets the needs of B2B selling organizations looking to modernize their go-to-market (GTM) motions to adapt to modern buying behaviors and constraints.According to Dan Conway, 2Win CEO, "We are looking to bridge the gap between product training, tools, and tech, and skills training. This is the modern CRO challenge: revenue teams need to execute at the highest level and provide an exceptional customer experience for buyers. This is the essence of why we launched 2Win Consulting."Buyer behavior is forcing sales teams to engage higher in the funnel than ever before. The challenge is that these engagements are increasingly asynchronous or digital. This requires Marketing, Sales, and Client Success to bring an integrated and seamless experience to buyers. Private equity investment in sales technology is at an all-time high. The availability of AI tools is driving efficiency gains like never before. It's an exciting time for SaaS sellers, but this also brings added complexity that many organizations are ill-equipped to handle.Chad Wilson, 2Win VP of Operations remarks, "For over two decades we've worked along side revenue leaders to change the way they engage with clients through our training programs. 2Win Consulting extends our expertise to bridge the execution gap across the entire revenue team. Whether looking to provide additional coaching support, build discovery and demo plans, implement new technology, or ensure the entire revenue team is equipped to perform at the highest level in front of clients, we're now positioned as the CRO's secret weapon."Leading 2Win Consulting as Vice President is veteran sales leader, Mark McKinlay.Dan Conway shared "We knew that we needed a leader at the helm of 2Win Consulting that has been there before. Mark has an extensive background driving enterprise grade change management, and we know our clients are in great hands with Mark and his team." Mark added, "I’m thrilled to join the 2Win team. With over 20 years of global success, 2Win has established a reputation for delivering great impact. I’m excited to bring my knowledge and experience to help clients accelerate their time to value and deliver exceptional project success as they adapt their GTM approaches”The 2Win Consulting team supports those considering GTM transformations in enterprise software sales, enhancing team execution through messaging and soft skill development, and adopting buyer enablement tactics within their GTM strategy. This enables organizations to confidently deploy and implement new methods and tools across their GTM motions and sales execution using Demo Experience Platforms, Demo Simulation, Interactive Demos, or Demo Automation. Through programmatic assessments, planning, strategies, coaching, and implementation, 2Win consulting ensures that organizations meet the needs of modern software buyers.For more information about how 2Win Consulting can improve your sales execution, or to schedule a free consultation, please contact.Mark McKinlayVice President of 2Win ConsultingMarkM@2WinGlobal.comAbout 2Win:2Win is a trusted global leader in sales enablement, specializing in presales, product demos, and sales training solutions. With facilitators traveling worldwide and delivering remotely, the most elite sales teams are increasing their sales velocity and performing better in sales engagements with 2Win programs. The programs include Demo2Win, Success2Win, Winning with Executives, Storytelling2Win, and Discovery2Win. With a focus on delivering high-value strategies and insights, 2Win empowers organizations to drive better business outcomes through engaging and effective sales processes.

