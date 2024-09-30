Gauteng Provincial Legislature urges COGTA to ensure stability in City of Tshwane after removal of mayor

The Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), chaired by Hon. Mzi Khumalo, has taken note of the removal of the Tshwane mayor and calls for urgent action to ensure stability in the City of Tshwane during this transitional period.

As the oversight body responsible for promoting good governance, the Portfolio Committee urges the Department of COGTA to take immediate steps to ensure that the upcoming mayoral election is conducted within the 14-day legal timeframe and that all necessary measures are in place to maintain municipal operations without disruption. The department must play a proactive role in supporting the city’s governance structures during this period of change.

Chairperson Khumalo emphasized that it is critical for the department to ensure there are no delays in service delivery, to strengthen internal governance, and to maintain stability in collaboration with local leadership and stakeholders. "The department must act swiftly to prevent any governance voids and guarantee that essential services to residents remain unaffected," said Hon. Khumalo.

The Portfolio Committee will remain engaged with the department and other provincial bodies to ensure that the transition is seamless, and processes are handled with transparency and efficiency, ensuring that Tshwane’s residents are prioritized throughout this period.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Ms Pfano Bulasigobo

Cell: 060 533 1982

E-mail: PBulasigobo@gpl.gov.za