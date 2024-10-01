Yodaplus Exhibits at Dubai Web3 and AI Festival, Showcasing GenRPT, their AI-Powered Reporting Platform

Dr Samir Anvekar, Head of Operations and Nitish Patel from GenRPT team exhibiting their product at the Dubai Web3 and AI Festival

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yodaplus team recently participated in the Dubai Web3 and AI Festival, a premier event that brought together leaders, innovators, and developers from across the Web3 and AI ecosystems. Yodaplus exhibited its AI-powered reporting platform, GenRPT, which offers enhanced data querying and reporting capabilities to businesses across industries.

During the exhibition, the team demonstrated GenRPT’s ability to streamline data analysis and generate insights from various data sources, including SQL databases, PDFs, and Excel. By using advanced AI models, the platform enables non-technical users to generate visual reports through natural language queries, providing businesses with actionable insights.

“We are excited to be part of this significant event that highlights the growing role of AI and Web3 technologies in reshaping industries,” said Dr Samir Anveker, Operations Head at Yodaplus. “Dubai is a key hub for innovation, and it has been a great opportunity to engage with potential partners and showcase how GenRPT can assist companies in leveraging their data more efficiently.”

The Dubai Web3 and AI Festival provided a platform for discussions around the future of AI and blockchain technologies and how they can converge to address business challenges. Yodaplus’ participation at the event underscored its commitment to providing practical AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve decision-making.

GenRPT, developed by Yodaplus, is gaining traction across sectors including BFSI, retail, and education. The platform is designed to help business leaders, analysts, and decision-makers interact with data more intuitively, without the need for deep technical expertise.

The event allowed Yodaplus to connect with thought leaders, investors, and businesses interested in AI and Web3 technologies. The team looks forward to continued engagement and partnerships forged during the festival.

About Yodaplus and GenRPT

Yodaplus, founded in 2016, is a technology company specializing in bespoke IT solutions, blockchain integration, and AI-driven services. Its proprietary reporting platform, GenRPT, enables businesses to streamline data analysis and decision-making processes through AI-powered insights. Yodaplus is known for its agility, innovative technology focus, and client-centric approach.

