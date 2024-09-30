MEC Isaac Sileku launches October Mobility Month programme, 1 Oct

Launch of October Mobility Month programme focuses on transport safety and extortion awareness

On Tuesday, 1 October 2024, Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, will officially launch the Western Cape’s October Mobility Month (OMM) programme. Now in it’s 19th year, OMM is a month-long initiative aimed at highlighting the crucial role that the transport sector plays in the province. This year’s programme will focus on promoting safety across all modes of transport, with particular attention to tackling extortion in the sector.

The launch event, to be held at the Bellville Interchange, will feature a walk-about to review the morning peak period across various transport modes, followed by a train ride to Cape Town station. The event is being hosted in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town (CoCT), and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

Throughout October, the Western Cape Mobility Department will engage in a series of activities covering Road Safety Education, Traffic Law Enforcement, Fleet Services, Sustainable Transport, Freight Management, Scholar Transport Safety, and much more. The focus on safety in all aspects of transport aims to ensure safer roads for all who rely on the province’s mobility network.

Media are invited to attend the official launch event.

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Time: 06h30 for 07h00

Venue: Bellville Transport Interchange (at Golden Arrow Bus Services transport hub)

Media wishing to attend, please RSVP via the details below.

Media quiries:

Hugo Geldenhuys

Spokesperson for MEC Isaac Sileku

Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za

082 659 1058

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Email: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

083 755 3213