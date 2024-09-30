PowerDMARC is Exhibiting at ScaleCon2024, Las Vegas

PowerDMARC is participating in ScaleCon2024

PowerDMARC is participating in ScaleCon2024, Las Vegas to showcase its cutting-edge email and domain security solutions for organizations, MSPs, and MSSPs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security, is pleased to announce its participation in ScaleCon2024, a premier event for MSPs, held from October 2nd to 4th at The Linq, Las Vegas. The PowerDMARC team will be stationed at Booth 13, ready to showcase their industry-leading solutions that empower managed service providers (MSPs) to secure their clients' email domains with ease.At ScaleCon, PowerDMARC will highlight its comprehensive suite of email authentication protocols, including DMARC , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS. Designed to combat email-based threats such as spoofing and phishing, these solutions are trusted by over 2,000 organizations worldwide, including 1000+ MSP partners, to safeguard their customers' domains, and boost their revenue with exceptional margins.As part of its participation, PowerDMARC is offering exclusive perks to MSPs attending the event. MSPs who visit the booth and sign with PowerDMARC will gain access to special offers like complimentary service for their domain and the chance to win an exciting gift!To take advantage of these exclusive perks, PowerDMARC welcomes ScaleCon MSP attendees to register now For more information, meet PowerDMARC at Booth 13 during ScaleCon 2024 or visit https://powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

What is PowerDMARC?

