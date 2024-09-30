Smarthaler by Jacek Mikosz Wins Bronze in A' Medical Industry Awards

Smarthaler

Innovative Smart Inhaler Device Recognized for Excellence in Medical Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of medical product design, has announced Smarthaler by Jacek Mikosz as the Bronze winner in the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Smarthaler's innovative design within the medical product industry.Smarthaler's award-winning design directly addresses the challenges faced by asthma and COPD patients, offering a solution that enhances treatment effectiveness and patient adherence. By integrating advanced technology into a familiar pMDI inhaler design, Smarthaler aligns with current industry trends and needs, providing practical benefits for users, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders alike.The device's modular design incorporates real-time AI analysis and data collection, guiding patients toward correct inhalation techniques and enhanced drug deposition. Smarthaler operates like a standard inhaler while offering the added benefit of a reusable electronic module that provides instant feedback on inhalation quality. This data is seamlessly shared with doctors and care teams through a connected app, facilitating better care and treatment outcomes.This recognition from the A' Medical Industry Awards serves as motivation for the FindAir team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the medical device industry. The award validates their commitment to developing products that eliminate limitations and empower individuals to reach their full potential, inspiring future designs and influencing industry standards.Smarthaler was designed by a multidisciplinary team including Jacek Mikosz, Michał Czyż, Tomasz Mikosz, Katarzyna Skowronek, Paweł Słapek, Michał Bobrowski, Konrad Gryboś, Szymon Walasik, Marek Nowak, Hubert Tacik and Radosław Sotwin. Their expertise in design, medical, IT, artificial intelligence, and pharmacokinetics fields was instrumental in the development of this innovative solution.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Smarthaler design at:About Jacek MikoszJacek Mikosz is a Polish Designer, Chief Product Officer, and Co-Founder of FindAir, based in Krakow. Driven by personal observations of the struggles faced by loved ones with asthma, Jacek embarked on a journey to address these challenges through innovative design and technology. His work has been recognized with numerous awards in startup innovation competitions, showcasing his commitment to creating products that offer win-win situations for all stakeholders.About FindAirFindAir is a med-tech company that provides smart inhaler devices and telemedicine systems. Since 2016, FindAir has worked to provide better treatment for asthma and COPD patients by developing innovative technologies and solutions. The company believes that proactive prevention and precisely tailored treatments can significantly enhance patient safety and overall quality of life. FindAir delivers innovative solutions in remote patient monitoring and leverages technologies like Artificial Intelligence to enhance the predictive and preventive capabilities of their systems.About FindAir Sp. z o.o. FindAir Sp. z o.o. is a med-tech company based in Poland that provides smart inhaler devices and telemedicine systems to support asthma and COPD therapy. Their innovative solutions aim to improve treatment outcomes and patient quality of life through advanced technology and personalized care.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being within the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of medical product design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

