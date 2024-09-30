Florist Wim Van Assem by Rebrandt Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Florist Wim Van Assem

Rebrandt's Innovative Rebranding for Florist Wim Van Assem Earns Prestigious Recognition at A' Design Awards

The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Rebrandt as a winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Florist Wim Van Assem." This rebranding project has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, innovation, and impact within the graphic design industry.The award-winning design by Rebrandt holds significant relevance for the graphic design community and its clients. By showcasing a successful rebranding case study, it demonstrates the power of effective visual communication in transforming a brand's identity and connecting with its target audience. The design serves as an inspiration for graphic designers seeking to create impactful and memorable brand experiences while adhering to industry best practices.Rebrandt's rebranding for Florist Wim Van Assem stands out for its unique approach to integrating modern design elements into a historical context. The eye-catching ribbons adorning the large windows of the florist's historic building instantly convey the joy and free-spirited nature of Wim Van Assem's floral art. The design successfully bridges traditional aesthetics with a contemporary graphic language, creating a vibrant and cohesive visual identity that captures the essence of the brand.This recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to further solidify Rebrandt's position as a leading design agency known for its innovative and effective branding solutions. The award serves as a testament to the skill, creativity, and dedication of the Rebrandt team in delivering exceptional design outcomes for their clients. It also highlights the importance of investing in strategic branding and visual communication to enhance a brand's presence and connect with its target audience.Team MembersFlorist Wim Van Assem was designed by a talented team at Rebrandt, including Ruud Winder, who served as the Brand Architect and Designer, Peter Puntman, who contributed his expertise in Motion Graphics, and GCA Reclame, who handled the Signing aspects of the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About RebrandtRebrandt is a Netherlands-based design agency founded by Ruud Winder, a graduate of the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam. With a unique approach to developing new names and brands through the "RebrandtProgram" method, the agency has built a reputation for delivering award-winning branding solutions for international clients. Rebrandt's team of independent branding experts, including designers, programmers, copywriters, illustrators, photographers, stylists, DTP specialists, and marketing strategists, collaborates seamlessly to create impactful and memorable brand experiences.

