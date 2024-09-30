Coffey’s BEQUAL team says NO to plastic Copy

The first decision is the ban of single use plastic bottles of water in events and workshops organized by BEQUAL. The team will advocate for and influence workshop organisers to provide drinking water in re-usable jugs and glasses. The team also decided to ban plastic document covers and folders frequently used to hand over documents in the office and in workshops; they will be replaced by renewable materials, such as paper sleeves. With the high number of workshops organized, those two measures will have a positive impact on BEQUAL’s reduction of plastic use!

Coffey’s BEQUAL staff also voted to to change our printing habits to cut out the number of plastic cartridges, to stop lining office rubbish bins with plastic bags and to provide re-usable cotton bags for office-related shopping.

And BEQUAL will not stop with these first five measures! In the near future, BEQUAL staff is committed to work towards Zero Waste Workshops and to work with suppliers to reduce their use of plastic packaging.

And you, what will you do to reduce your plastic waste? Are you ready to take action with the BEQUAL Team? And to be a part of the solution, not the pollution!