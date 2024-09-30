Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,169 in the last 365 days.

Coffey’s BEQUAL team says NO to plastic Copy

The first decision is the ban of single use plastic bottles of water in events and workshops organized by BEQUAL. The team will advocate for and influence workshop organisers to provide drinking water in re-usable jugs and glasses. The team also decided to ban plastic document covers and folders frequently used to hand over documents in the office and in workshops; they will be replaced by renewable materials, such as paper sleeves. With the high number of workshops organized, those two measures will have a positive impact on BEQUAL’s reduction of plastic use!

Coffey’s BEQUAL staff also voted to to change our printing habits to cut out the number of plastic cartridges, to stop lining office rubbish bins with plastic bags and to provide re-usable cotton bags for office-related shopping.

And BEQUAL will not stop with these first five measures! In the near future, BEQUAL staff is committed to work towards Zero Waste Workshops and to work with suppliers to reduce their use of plastic packaging.
And you, what will you do to reduce your plastic waste? Are you ready to take action with the BEQUAL Team? And to be a part of the solution, not the pollution!

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coffey’s BEQUAL team says NO to plastic Copy

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more