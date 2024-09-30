Submit Release
$3 million on offer for new waste solutions

The third round of the Local Government Waste Solutions Fund is open, supporting transformative projects that drive waste reduction and foster a circular economy.

Building on the success of previous rounds, these grants enable applicants to pioneer creative initiatives, from cutting landfill waste to reprocessing valuable materials. Individual councils can apply for up to $200,000, while groups of two or more eligible councils can apply for up to $400,000.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director, Alexandra Geddes is eager to see more ground-breaking ideas emerge to tackle waste and recycling challenges.

“We’re thrilled with the innovative and collaborative approaches brought forward so far, from extending the life cycle of materials to engaging communities in meaningful ways,” Ms Geddes said.

“We’re calling for more forward-thinking solutions, whether through community engagement or new recovery techniques, these grants give councils the tools to make a lasting impact on our environment.”

Almost $1.9 million was recently awarded under round two to support 10 projects across 25 local government areas. Examples include eliminating waste in construction and council operations and helping apartment blocks improve bin infrastructure.

Applications will be accepted from 30 September 2024 to 12 December 2024, with projects reviewed by a panel of industry experts across areas such as collaboration, innovation, and scalability.

For more details and how to apply, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/councils/local-government-waste-solutions-fund

