Minister Nobuhle Nkabane: Unveiling of Alice Water Treatment and University of Fort Hare Wastewater Treatment Works expansion projects

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo

University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sakhela Buhlungu and his executives

Amathole District Municipality Representatives

Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality Representatives

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen

Good afternoon

It is an honour to stand before you today as we witness the culmination of a significant partnership — a partnership that addresses one of the most pressing needs of our time — the provision of clean, safe, and sustainable water.

Section 27 of our Constitution states that: “Everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water.” Our Constitution mandates us as government to ensure everyone has access to clean water.

Today, we are not only unveiling infrastructure — but we are also unveiling hope and opportunities and aspirations of the people of Alice, the University of Fort Hare students’ community, and the future generations that will benefit from these projects.

An investment of R130 million in Wastewater Treatment Works — is the result of a visionary collaboration between the Department of Higher Education and Training, the University of Fort Hare, the Amathole District Municipality, and the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.

This project is a practical demonstration of the District Development Model. Under this model, introduced by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, all three spheres of government coordinate and integrate development plans and budgets and mobilise the capacity and resources of government and civil society — including business, labour and community, in pursuit of inclusive growth and job creation.

In this regard, the Alice Water Treatment Expansion Project engaged 14 SMMEs and local suppliers and created 65 jobs — while the Wastewater Treatment Works Expansion Project engaged seven SMMEs and created 34 jobs.

Today’s unveiling is a clear example of what can be achieved when we work together as government in all its spheres.

The University of Fort Hare remains a historical beacon of education. It has made its mark in nurturing leaders for South Africa and continent.

However, like many rural towns, Alice has faced significant challenges regarding essential services, particularly water supply. Over time, the university's growth, and the demands for infrastructure and facilities, has strained limited resources.

To address these long-standing water challenges, our government approved the much-needed R130 million to upgrade the Alice and Wastewater Treatment Expansion Project and the Wastewater Treatment Works Expansion Project.

These two interconnected projects will go a long way in solving the erratic water supply problem, ensuring that the university and the town of Alice can access reliable and sustainable water resources.

The background of this project is rooted in the Alice Revitalisation Programme, a collaborative effort initiated by Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality, Amathole District Municipality –through their agency Aspire – the University of Fort Hare, and other key stakeholders.

The Office of the Premier supported this effort through the Small-Town Regeneration Programme, identifying the lack of water and sanitation capacity as a critical limitation to the town's and the university's growth.

This upgrade is critical for meeting the growing potable water demands of the area. The facility's capacity has almost tripled – from serving 13, 600 people, to 38, 000 people per day.

The increased water flow and improved wastewater treatment capacity will not only support growth, but also enhance public health, and promote the economic development of this region.

I must take a moment to acknowledge that this project is part of a larger vision for the University of Fort Hare — what Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has aptly described as a “Decade of Renewal.”

Under this strategic plan, the university has embarked on a period of transformation, modernisation, and infrastructural improvements. From smart classrooms to cutting-edge research in renewable energy, climate change, and infectious diseases, the University of Fort Hare embraces the future with renewed purpose.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the stakeholders who have made this day possible. I would like to thank Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Deputy Minister Mahlobo for their leadership and commitment to ensuring that water-related challenges are addressed with urgency.

I thank the provincial government under the leadership of Premier Oscar Mabuyane for his unwavering support of this project. Your leadership in the Eastern Cape has been instrumental in driving sustainable development and meeting the needs of our people.

I thank you.