City Detect Secures $2 Million Seed Round Led by LOVC to Expand its AI Platform that Helps Municipalities Fight Blight

City Detect Team Following a Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Build

City Detect, an AI Company that works with local government to detect and map out blight raised its $2M Seed Round. Las Olas Venture Capital led the fundraise.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Detect , an AI-driven platform that revolutionizes how cities tackle urban decay and blight, is proud to announce the close of a $2 million Seed Round led by Las Olas Venture Capital, with additional backing from Knoll Ventures and Atlanta Seed Company. This investment will fuel the company's efforts to scale its AI capabilities and expand its innovative solutions to more cities across North America.At the core of City Detect's success are its co-founders, Gavin Baum-Blake and Dr. Erik Johnson, whose combined expertise drives the company’s cutting-edge urban analytics platform. As CEO, Baum-Blake, an ex-Army signals intelligence veteran and seasoned entrepreneur with a background in startup law, ensures that City Detect operates with precision and integrity. "We’re dedicated to empowering city leaders with data they can trust," said Baum-Blake. "Our technology isn’t just about identifying problems—it’s about providing actionable insights that allow cities to proactively address issues before they spiral out of control."Leading the development and technology is Dr. Erik Johnson, the company’s Chief Technology Officer and a pioneering urban economist. Featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, Dr. Johnson brings more than 14 years of experience in machine learning and a Ph.D. in Economics. He has developed sophisticated AI methodologies to analyze urban blight, property values, and infrastructure decay. "Our AI doesn't just see problems; it quantifies and qualifies them in ways that allow cities to respond effectively and efficiently," Johnson added. "This means better resource allocation and smarter decision-making for local leaders."The partnership between Baum-Blake’s entrepreneurial expertise and Dr. Johnson’s technical innovation has been a major factor in attracting investors like Las Olas Venture Capital. "City Detect’s leadership team is second to none," said Dean Hatton, Founding Partner at Las Olas Venture Capital. "Gavin’s strategic vision and Erik’s technical mastery position City Detect as a game changer in the urban analytics space. We’re thrilled to support their mission to make cities cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable."Knoll Ventures, a key player in this round, echoed that sentiment. "What City Detect has developed under Gavin and Erik’s leadership is nothing short of revolutionary," noted Richard Fraim, General Partner at Knoll Ventures. "Their innovative approach to urban management not only addresses current issues but also creates a proactive model for the future."With this new capital, City Detect is poised to enhance its platform’s features and grow its customer base, providing even more municipalities with the tools to combat urban blight, housing decay, and illegal dumping. The company’s AI-driven technology offers cities the ability to detect, map, and analyze over 100 urban features in real-time, allowing local governments to optimize resource allocation and make data-driven decisions before problems escalate.For more information on City Detect and its innovative urban analytics solutions, please visit citydetect.com and follow them on LinkedIn.About City Detect:City Detect is a pioneering AI-powered platform designed to help cities proactively identify, manage, and mitigate urban decay and blight. Using advanced computer vision and machine learning, City Detect empowers municipalities with real-time data and actionable insights to improve urban environments.About Las Olas Venture Capital:Las Olas Venture Capital ( LOVC ) is an early-stage venture firm that partners with B2B software companies disrupting traditional industries. Focusing on emerging tech markets across the Southeastern U.S., LOVC provides strategic resources, industry knowledge, and a strong network to help companies scale successfully. Visit lasolasvc.com.About Knoll Ventures:Knoll Ventures is an Atlanta-based venture capital firm specializing in early-stage technology companies. With a focus on strategic growth and industry expertise, Knoll Ventures provides the guidance and network needed to help startups scale effectively. Visit knollventures.com.About Atlanta Seed Company:Atlanta Seed Company connects institutional and individual investors with high-quality seed and Series A technology investments. The firm focuses on leveraging a systematic approach to venture investing, particularly in the growing Southeast market. Visit atlantaseedcompany.com.

Introduction to City Detect, its founders, its AI technology, and the issues their customers really care about.

