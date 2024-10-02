Avalue Industrial Touchscreen Panel PCs ARC-1538-C1/ARC-1738-C2/ARC-21W38-C1

Rugged, High-speed, Powerful Performance with 5G/Wi-Fi6 Connectivity

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), the global leader in industrial computing solutions, has launched rugged ARC series touchscreen panel PCs. Powered by 11th generation IntelCoreTM i7/i5/i3 CPU, the rugged ARC series’ multiple ports provide immediate connectivity to support additional functions. Its rugged design, such as wide temperature and voltage range, and water, dust, shock and scratch resistance, ensures optimal performance in harsh environment. Avalue’s professional touchscreen solution provides PCAP (projected capacitive) multi-touch screen for smoother and more accurate operation, and customized optical bonding service enables readability under strong light or sunlight in outdoor environment, facilitating implementation of smart manufacturing, HMI factory automation, and transportation, logistics and energy management.The latest ARC series of rugged touchscreen PCs is the star of the Agile Line. The Agile Line of products not only integrates the full range of Avalue products, allowing flexible combination of best-performing motherboards, systems and/or panel PCs according to user requirements, but also delivers maximum cost-effectiveness with minimum power consumption and affordable cost. With the spirit of sustainability and comprehensive after-sales service, and leveraging the synergy of the platform, the Agile Line of products meets the market's needs for diverse development with its outstanding agility, comprehensiveness, and cost-effectiveness.Utilizing 11th generation IntelCoreTM i7/i5/i3 CPU, Avalue ARC rugged industrial panel PCs bring the experience of incomparable performance. To satisfy a host of application scenarios, it is available in three screen sizes, i.e. 15-inch, 17-inch and 21.5-inch. Equipped with BT5.1, four sets of 5G mobile networks and two sets of Wi-Fi 6 communication functions, it provides excellent mobility and seamless connectivity, and ensures support for high-speed low-latency connection for multiple users. Furthermore, it provides industrial-grade IP65 certified front panel, operates in wide temperature and voltage range, has exceptional 10G impact- and vibration- (up to 1.5Grms) resistance, and easy-to-install fanless open frame modular design which is strong and durable, ensuring performance under extreme conditions.Avalue ARC-1538-C1 ARC-1738-C2 / ARC-21W38-C1 rugged touchscreen panel PCs for industrial use are characterized by high performance, high expandability and cost-effectiveness. For flexible expandability, they support 1 x M.2 Key B+M 3042/3052/2242/2260/2280, 1 x PCIEx1/SATA/USB3.0/USB2.0 with 1 x SIM slot, WWAN+GNSS, 1 x M.2 Key E 2230 support WiFi module and CNVi (1 x PCI-e x1 & USB 2.0 signal). Users can assemble and expand systems rapidly according to budget and specifications, shorten development time, reduce management cost, and enable operation in any industrial environment. By integrating industrial systems and operation panels for high stability and reliability, and combining comprehensiveness and cost-effectiveness of the Agile Line, Avalue ARC industrial touchscreen panel PCs are your best choice for optimized efficiency in outdoor work.For more information, visit Avalue Website( https://www.avalue.com/en ) or contact us using our online contact form( https://www.avalue.com/en/contact ).About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

