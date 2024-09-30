Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 01, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Village of Jefferson
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Hill Valley Fire District #3
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of St. Clairsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Flushing
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Oxford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Johnson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Berkshire Landing New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fayette
|Village of Octa
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Fulton
|Fulton County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fayette Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Fayette Local School District
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Beavercreek Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Terrace Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Amanda Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Highland
|Highland County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Empire
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Howard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence
|Trena Combs, LPN
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Lucas
|Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Toledo
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Marion
|Village of Green Camp
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Englewood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|City of Circleville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|City of Eaton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Leipsic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Trumbull
|Village of Lordstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Northwestern Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Northwest Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Village of Portage
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
