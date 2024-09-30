Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 01, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Jefferson
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Hill Valley Fire District #3
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of St. Clairsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Flushing
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Butler Oxford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Johnson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Berkshire Landing New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fayette Village of Octa
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fayette Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Fayette Local School District
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Beavercreek Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Village of Terrace Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Amanda Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Highland Highland County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Empire
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Knox Howard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lawrence Trena Combs, LPN
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Lucas Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Toledo
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Marion Village of Green Camp
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Englewood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum City of Zanesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pickaway City of Circleville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble City of Eaton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Leipsic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Trumbull Village of Lordstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Union Northwestern Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Northwest Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Village of Portage
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

