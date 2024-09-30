Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 01, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Village of Jefferson

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Belmont Hill Valley Fire District #3

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of St. Clairsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Flushing

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Butler Oxford Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Johnson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Arcanum Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Berkshire Landing New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fayette Village of Octa

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fayette Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Fayette Local School District

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Beavercreek Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Village of Terrace Park

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Amanda Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Highland Highland County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Empire

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Knox Howard Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lawrence Trena Combs, LPN

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Lucas Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Toledo

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Marion Village of Green Camp

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery City of Englewood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan York Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum City of Zanesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pickaway City of Circleville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble City of Eaton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Village of Leipsic

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Stark Downtown Canton Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Trumbull Village of Lordstown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union Northwestern Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williams Northwest Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood Village of Portage

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

