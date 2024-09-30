Minyard Morris Earns Constitutional Rights Foundation Orange County’s (CRF-OC) Firm of the Year at 2024 Annual Benefit

Minyard Morris Logo

Orange County’s preeminent family law firm recognized by non-partisan education organization for its support and dedication to forging the heroes of tomorrow.

...we’re very humbled to be recognized by such a prestigious organization with an incredible cross-section of renowned lawyers and judges whose passion is helping kids” — Matthew S. Buttacavoli, Partner, Minyard Morris

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minyard Morris , a leading Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, was named the Constitutional Rights Foundation Orange County’s (CRF-OC) Firm of the Year at the CRF-OC 2024 Annual Benefit held on September 26, 2024. Matthew S. Buttacavoli, a partner at Minyard Morris, received the award on behalf of the firm for ongoing support in educating Orange County teens.“As a family law firm, our passion is helping families, so we’re very humbled to be recognized by such a prestigious organization with an incredible cross-section of renowned lawyers and judges whose passion is helping kids,” said Buttacavoli, “It’s amazing to see our future leaders and know they are going to carry our country to the right place.”This award recognizes firms that dedicate themselves to promoting civic literacy, youth leadership, and career development among Orange County teens. CRF-OC has organized and operated civic and law-related education programs and connected students directly with professionals and community leaders since 1981. In the past year, over 300 attorneys and more than 70 judicial officers volunteered for six different CRF-OC programs to score competitions, coach students and provide civics education. The Peer Court program is especially impactful.“Peer Court helps young people on the wrong path by providing an alternative to the traditional justice system,” said Buttacavoli. “Instead of proceeding with a regular hearing, juveniles appear before a volunteer judicial officer and a panel of their peers who recommend sanctions to help put them on a better path forward. It has a very high success rate; once they go through this program, they stay out of trouble. The work they do really impacts the fabric of our society.”Buttacavoli says the cross-section of students makes this a truly inspiring program.“Worlds collide during these events,” said Mark E. Minyard, Managing Partner of Minyard Morris. “Students learn to have dialogues despite different views or backgrounds. Learning to think and talk about issues respectfully is powerful, and interacting with a judge who comes from a similar socioeconomic or ethnic background and overcame the same challenges can be life-changing.”About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents its clients with a sense of urgency and has the unique practice of meeting, as a firm, to strategically brainstorm cases three times weekly. Clients of Minyard Morris benefit from the opinions of 20 Orange County family law attorneys regarding significant issues in their cases.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from over 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients’ issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that clients’ best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and who truly understands local practice and politics.Contact:Mark MinyardFounding PartnerEmail: info@minyardmorris.comPhone: 949-724-1111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.