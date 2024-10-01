Cross Canadian Ragweed Reunites to Co-Headline Massive Show with Turnpike Troubadours in April 2025

Left to right: Jeremy Plato, Cody Canada, Grady Cross, Randy Ragsdale

We are excited to bring the first ever concert to Boone Pickens Stadium this spring and look forward to hosting this fantastic Oklahoma-based lineup in the home of the Cowboys.” — Chad Weiberg, Director of Athletics/Oklahoma State University

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rumors are true. Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours will co-headline one of the biggest shows of the year at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on April 12, 2025. A reunion of epic proportions, the show will additionally feature the who’s who of Red Dirt music icons including The Great Divide, Jason Boland and The Stragglers and Stoney LaRue. Ticket pre-sales start on 10/7/2024 at 10:00 AM. Sign up to get your pre-sale password at www.theboysfromoklahoma.com from 10/1 to 10/5. General tickets go on sale 10/11 at 10:00 AM, and can be purchased at www.okstate.com/concert "The thing that sticks out the most to me about Ragweed was all the people that we met. That's why there's a part of me that never wants to quit doing this. I'm nostalgic for that. I think that everybody should have a little nostalgia in their life. So, let's get together and make people and ourselves smile.-Cody CanadaFor over a decade Cross Canadian Ragweed, a wildly influential indie country rock band from Stillwater, Oklahoma, dominated the touring circuit with sold out shows from coast to coast. Their fan base grew vastly beyond all borders, genres and demographics to what might be considered a cult following that included rockers, cowboys, hippies, executives and college crowds. It became a well-known and shared opinion that if Ragweed was coming to your town, that was where everyone was going to be. The love and support from fans were so enormous that you could almost hear hearts breaking when they disbanded in 2010. For the last 15 years those familiar stages have been void of that “thing” that only Ragweed could deliver, but their loyal bevy of fans and peers has continued to carry their torch. Frontman Cody Canada recently experienced that sentiment standing on the legendary stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville listening to a packed room sing Ragweed favorites back to him. That kind of love and loyalty could no longer be denied. It was clear to Canada that it was high time to give back to the people who have given so much to them.The excitement has now reached a deafening clamor, fans overwhelmed at the chance to see, once again, one of the most notorious bands to ever come out of the renowned Red Dirt music scene. The incredible rise of the genre is well documented by Oklahoma native and Rolling Stone magazine contributor Josh Crutchmer who will release his new book Red Dirt Unplugged on December 13, 2024 with the foreword written by Canada himself. The final chapter features all four members of CCR discussing this comeback concert, marking the first full-band interview in more than 15 years. www.reddirt-unplugged.com From Dierks Bentley’s song “Free And Easy” in 2006 where he sings "Ragweed's rockin' on the radio" to Koe Wetzel’s 2019 song “Ragweed” band to references to the band’s music in two different Stephen King novels, the deep impact of the band’s music and influence has been memorialized and preserved for the existing fans and the coming generations who will no doubt one day discover the band that “smells like country, tastes like rock n’ roll.”About Turnpike TroubadoursPioneers of the Red Dirt music scene and one of America’s most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their renowned career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold. Since their debut in 2005, the band has released six studio albums, performed countless sold-out headline shows and have been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Last year, they released their album, A Cat in the Rain, which marked a major return for the band following a self-imposed hiatus in 2019. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record earned the band their career-best first week and was released to overwhelming acclaim. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson(drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion). www.turnpiketroubadours.com

Cross Canadian Ragweed's "Alabama"

