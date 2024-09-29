Solomon Islands holds Bilateral Meeting with the Republic of Estonia at the side events of 79th Session of UNGA

Minister of Public Service Hon. John Tuhaika Jr held a productive Bilateral meeting with Mr. Rasmus Lumi, Director General of the Department of International Organization and Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, during the side events of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The discussion centered on e-government initiatives and potential collaboration between Solomon Islands and the Republic of Estonia in this critical area.

Estonia is consistently ranked as one of the global leaders in e-government, recognized for its advanced digital infrastructure and public services. During the meeting, Estonia expressed its willingness to assist Solomon Islands in its digital transformation journey.

As part of this commitment, Estonia extended an invitation to Solomon Islands to visit and observe firsthand the progress of its e-government initiatives.

Minister Tuhaika emphasized that while Solomon Islands has made strides, there remains much work in terms of digital transformation and e-government development. “We acknowledge that Solomon Islands still has a long way to go in terms of modernizing our public service through digital transformation. The support of a country like Estonia, a global leader in digital public service delivery, will be invaluable as we embark on this journey,” said Minister Tuhaika

The meeting marks an important step towards fostering collaboration between the two nations in e-government, with the hope of advancing public service delivery and enhancing governance through the use of technology.

