EOD conducts multiple operations The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team conducted simultaneous operation across Solomon Islands. EOD Supervising Director, […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.