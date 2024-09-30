Blaize signs MOU supporting strategic collaboration with cbist and Chungbuk National University

Blaize CEO Dinakar Munagala and cbist President Geun Suk Ko sign the MOU in Korea. Blaize, Inc. is a provider of AI-enabled edge computing solutions that deliver high-performance processing for real-time insights.

Collaboration aims to enhance the digital capabilities of enterprises in the Chungbuk region

We are helping pave the way for global market entry and accelerating the commercialization of innovative solutions in the region.” — Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blaize, Inc., a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled edge computing solutions, announced a Memorandum of Understanding with cbist, Cheongju University, and MAS, of South Korea. The strategic collaboration aims to develop a cooperative system to enhance the digital capabilities of enterprises in South Korea's Chungbuk region. This will be achieved by leveraging cloud and AI technologies, facilitating digital transformation, supporting global market entry, and establishing a digital ecosystem for joint development among cooperating institutions.

The consortium of technology leaders will work together to enhance enterprises, as well as digital capabilities in cloud and Artificial Intelligence. They will also develop support for small and medium-sized start-ups, organize international forums, advance education and research, and promote university start-up initiatives to stimulate the regional economy through the expertise of the collaborating institutions.

Blaize will support AI and edge computing technology and related research and development in this cooperation. The other members of this agreement and their offerings include:

● cbist (Chungbuk Innovation Institute of Science and Technology) will foster collaboration between academia, businesses, and government entities and provide administrative and publicity support for the project.

● Cheongju University will provide space for the digital innovation hub, technology education, and research cooperation.

● Mas Co., Ltd. will support the development and commercialization of marketable technologies.

“By harnessing the power of AI, cloud, big data, and blockchain within our digital innovation hub, we are not only driving cutting-edge technology development but also actively nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of startups and talent through industry-academia collaborations,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “We are helping pave the way for global market entry and accelerating the commercialization of innovative solutions in the region.”

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills, CA., Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose , CA., Cary, NC., and subsidiaries in Hyderabad, India), Leeds and Kings Langley, UK, and Abu Dhabi UAE.

About cbist (Chungbuk Innovation Institute of Science and Technology)

Chungbuk Innovation Institute of Science and Technology is a regional innovation center that leads open science and technology infrastructure and digital-based R&D innovation by establishing a regional innovation network with outstanding Information and communication technology (ICT) experts.

About Cheongju University

Cheongju University is the oldest university in the Southern Hangang River region. It is focused on discovering new meanings in the nation and regional society and creating new values. Academic traditions include building cooperation with distinguished universities from around the world, while holding the principles of tradition and culture as valuable principles in the era of information.

About Mas, Co

Mas is an industry leader in the development of AI algorithms for video/time series, accelerating data processing through algorithm stacking, creating specialized algorithms for factory/industrial autonomous operation, and developing water treatment algorithms and intelligent operation

software for water purification plants. Mas also engages in the development of AI autonomous driving software.

Press Contact:

Blaize: leo.merle@blaize.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.