Photographer Maria Marriott Partners with Sweetbeau Horses to Sponsor Wild Mustang

Photographer Maria Marriott with wild horse Bandero at Sweetbeau Horses Ranch Michael and Patricia Soffel with a wild mustang in training at Sweetbeau Horses Two gray stallions of the Great Basin Desert of Utah size each other up, a normal ritual before what can turn into a serious battle to establish dominance.

Photographer Maria Marriott, best known for images of American wild horses, sponsors a wild mustang named Bandero to be trained and gentled by Sweetbeau Horses

Bandero’s journey from the wild to a loving home is a story of hope and resilience, and I am so excited to be a part of it.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equine photographer Maria Marriott is thrilled to announce her partnership with Sweetbeau Horses , a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating American wild mustangs. As part of this collaboration, Marriott has sponsored a wild mustang named Bandero, who is currently being gentled and trained at the Sweetbeau ranch in preparation for adoption.Maria Marriott, known for her evocative and powerful photographs of the American wild horses, has long been an outspoken proponent for the protection and preservation of these majestic animals. Her sponsorship of Bandero underscores her commitment to supporting the welfare of wild mustangs and raising awareness about their plight.“I am deeply honored to support Sweetbeau Horses and their incredible work with wild mustangs,” said Marriott. “Bandero’s journey from the wild to a loving home is a story of hope and resilience, and I am so excited to be a part of it.”Sweetbeau Horses, founded by Patricia and Michael Soffel, has been instrumental in rescuing wild horses from government auctions and providing them with care and training until they are able to find “forever homes.” The organization’s gentling and training program ensures that mustangs like Bandero are well-prepared for adoption, offering them a second chance at life.“Maria’s support means the world to us,” said Patricia Soffel, co-founder of Sweetbeau Horses. “Her passion for wild horses and her dedication to their well-being align perfectly with our mission. We are grateful for her sponsorship of Bandero and look forward to seeing him thrive.”Bandero, a striking mustang with a strong spirit, is currently undergoing a comprehensive training program at Sweetbeau ranch. The program focuses on building trust and confidence, ensuring that Bandero is ready for a smooth transition to his future adoptive home.Through this partnership, Maria Marriott and Sweetbeau Horses aim to inspire others to support the cause of wild horse preservation and to consider adopting a mustang. Together, they hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of these incredible animals.For more information about Maria Marriott and her work, visit Maria Marriott Photography. To learn more about Sweetbeau Horses and their mission, visit Sweetbeau Horses.Contact:Maria Marriott Photography Email: gallery@mariamarriott.comSweetbeau Horses Email: info@sweetbeauhorses.orgAbout Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning wild horse photographer whose work captures the raw beauty and spirit of America’s mustangs. Her photographs have been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions, and she is a passionate proponent for wild horse preservation and equine therapy.About Sweetbeau Horses: Sweetbeau Horses is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming American wild mustangs. Founded in 2017, Sweetbeau Horses provides a safe haven for mustangs and works tirelessly to ensure their well-being and successful adoption.

