Chief Justice Newby Issues Order for Certain Western North Carolina Counties Due to Hurricane Helene
View an order below from Chief Justice Paul Newby declaring under N.C.G.S. § 7A-39(b)(1) that catastrophic conditions resulting from severe weather and flooding exist or have existed in certain western North Carolina counties. Pursuant to statutory authority, he has therefore extended the time and periods of limitation for filing and for acts due to be done in these counties:
- Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey.
See the order below for details.
