Sending Assistance for Hurricane Helene Recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 17 soldiers from the Army National Guard, three heavy lift helicopters and four 100 KW generators have been sent to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. The storm caused widespread damage and left millions without power in many parts of the south including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The 17 soldiers and three CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters will provide general airlift assistance moving people and cargo to support the North Carolina National Guard. The generators, which are part of the NYS stockpiles, are being transported to Macon, Georgia on trucks supplied by the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority and are expected to arrive in Georgia on Monday.

"New York stands shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors in the south as we respond to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud of our dedicated soldiers that will supply vital resources, including helicopters and generators, to aid in recovery efforts. In times of crisis, we come together as one community, embodying the spirit of solidarity and resilience. We are here to support all those affected, ensuring that no one faces this challenge alone."

The soldiers and aircraft are based at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Rochester. The helicopters are assigned to Detachment 1, B Company of the 3rd Battalion 126th General Support Aviation Battalion. They are expected to be on the ground for seven to ten days.

In October 2018, the same unit deployed two CH-47s and 11 personnel to Florida following Hurricane Michael.

The equipment was deployed as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s all-hazards national mutual aid system. EMAC has been ratified by U.S. Congress (PL 104-321) and is law in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. EMAC's Members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

On Wednesday, the Governor deployed of a team of 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina. That team is currently assigned to assist the Yancy County Emergency Management Office.

Major General Ray Shields said, “At the direction of Governor Hochul, the men and women of the 42nd Infantry Division's Combat Aviation Brigade quickly responded, in less than 24 hours, when the North Carolina National Guard asked for assistance for storm relief. Our Soldiers responded by sending three CH-47 heavy lift helicopters and their crews and maintenance team. We are always ready and always there, be it in a combat zone, here at home in New York, or in another state. I am very proud of our service members who never fail to respond when called."

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Governor Hochul understands the overwhelming amount of resources it takes to recover from a catastrophe of this magnitude. Sharing our equipment and personnel to help restore power, provide expertise and deliver much needed assistance will provide support to help impacted communities recover from this devastating storm.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Two years ago, a number of states came to the aid of New York in the wake of a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, and today Governor Hochul is paying these kindnesses forward to the citizens of the State of Georgia. Hurricane Helene hit the Peach State with devastating intensity, impacting every corner and leaving hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents without power. Our New York State DOT crews will be delivering generators to those in need and we stand ready to assist as states throughout the south dig out from this catastrophic weather event.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The devastation in the southeast is unfathomable and the Thruway Authority is prepared to respond alongside our partners in New York State to assist in any way we can. The generators that our crews will deliver will help our neighbors to the south begin the road to recovery and bring some sense of normalcy."