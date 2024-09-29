Biden-Harris Administration Supports Continued FEMA, Federal Family Helene Response

WASHINGTON -- Together with state, tribal and federal partners, the Biden-Harris Administration and FEMA are actively supporting Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts. People should be aware of ongoing post-storm hazards that can be life-threatening. Everyone in affected areas should continue to follow instructions from local officials to stay safe.

Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden approved Major Disaster declarations for Florida and North Carolina. These designations help individuals so they can start their recovery. These declarations also provide federal assistance to help communities clean up and start the rebuilding process.

At the direction of President Biden, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is on the ground in Georgia today and will be in North Carolina tomorrow to survey damage and assessing the need for federal resources.

FEMA has more than 800 deployed staff supporting states affected by the hurricane. Our distribution centers are fully stocked and ready to provide commodities and equipment to any impacted state as requested. FEMA is coordinating a federal force of more than 3,200 personnel each contributing their expertise and manpower to this mission.

Emergency declarations are still in effect for Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Under an emergency declaration, FEMA can provide support for urgent disaster response activities. FEMA and state partners continue to assess affects from the hurricane in these states to determine if further federal assistance is needed. Visit FEMA.gov to learn how a disaster gets declared.