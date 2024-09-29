Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Operation Blue Ridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is rapidly deploying recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene’s impacts in Operation Blue Ridge. This multi-state agency response will include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a Law Enforcement Strike Team. Additionally, today Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Floridians seeking rescue in Western North Carolina will be aided by the State of Florida. Floridians can fill out our assistance form at FloridaDisaster.org/OperationBlueRidge.

This mission will begin with the following assets and personnel:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

One All-Hazards Incident Management Team

One Communication Unit Strike Team

One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force

Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42, 550 gallons of water)

Over 100 Starlinks

Florida State Guard

Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams 8 search and rescue soldiers 1 aerial assessment pilot



Florida National Guard

Two National Guard Response Teams 8 National Guard soldiers

Equipment 2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew



Florida Department of Law Enforcement

One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce 7 FDLE agents and analysts

One Law Enforcement Strike Team 7 FDLE agents and officers



Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement

22-man team 2 Captains 2 Team Leaders 12 Officers/Investigators 1 LE PIO 1Mechanic

Equipment 1 SOG trailer 4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high water UTV) 3 Airboats 3 Shallow Draft vessels 18 4×4 trucks

Aviation Fixed wing aircraft 1 pilot 1 tactical flight officer



Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Department of Transportation has made the following resources available to support the immediate inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by NCDOT and TDOT:

Emergency Cut and Toss Strike Teams

Infrastructure Damage Assessment Teams

Bridge Inspection Team (including structures impacted by flood waters)

Temporary Bridge Materials

Hydraulic Modeling Professional

Project & Contract Management Teams

Public Information Officer & Emergency Communications Technology

Florida stands ready to continue assisting our neighbors as they begin to recover from Hurricane Helene’s effects. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s strong disaster preparation and efficient response efforts have made it possible to provide much-needed assistance to other states.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Hurricane Helene.

