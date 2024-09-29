Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Lake County to support Boyles Fire recovery

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom signed a package of legislation today to increase participation in food assistance programs, protect kids from overly processed foods, reduce food waste, and improve access to healthy, locally grown foods in an effort to...

