Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,926 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Lake County to support Boyles Fire recovery

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom signed a package of legislation today to increase participation in food assistance programs, protect kids from overly processed foods, reduce food waste, and improve access to healthy, locally grown foods in an effort to...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Lake County to support Boyles Fire recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more