Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, lane closures will be installed on Interstate 29 from mile markers 84 to 85 and from mile markers 76 to 79. Closures are expected to last approximately three weeks. The project includes grinding, joint and spall repair, and pavement repair for damaged areas.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers, equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, very slow speeds, and stopped traffic conditions during the mornings and evenings.

The closure is part of the $2.3 million project being completed on I-29, U.S. Highway 81, and S.D. Highways 11, 34, and 42. The prime contractor on this project is Interstate Improvement of Faribault, MN. The overall project completion date is Aug. 1, 2025.

