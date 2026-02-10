SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Development of Brookings Area Transportation Plan

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

Contact:

Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the City of Brookings, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, from 4 – 6 p.m. to discuss and receive public input on the development of the Brookings Area Transportation Plan (BATP). The public meeting open house will be held at the Brookings City-County Government Center, located at 520 3rd St. in Brookings.

The public meeting will consist of a prerecorded presentation and interactive activities. The prerecorded presentation will be shown multiple times during the two-hour open house. Members of the project team will also be available with displays to discuss transportation issues in the Brookings area and answer questions.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Area residents, business owners, and local commuters are encouraged to attend. For those who cannot attend or would like more information, please visit https://brookingsatp.com. Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting and on the BATP website until Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

For additional information, please contact Charlie Richter, City of Brookings at 605-692-6629 or CRichter@cityofbrookings-sd.gov; Katrina Burckhard, SDDOT at 605-773-6641 or Katrina.Burckhard@state.sd.us; or Tom Cook, HDR at 605-977-7773 or Thomas.Cook@hdrinc.com.

