Economic Empowerment: Arizona Council on Economic Education Hosts Second Invest In Girls Cohort
Committed to empowering young women in finance, the Arizona Council on Economic Education hosts its second Invest In Girls cohort to close the gender gap.
Addressing the Latina Wealth Wage Gap
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, ACEE's commitment goes beyond recognizing the achievements of Hispanic communities—we are dedicated to creating lasting economic empowerment. This second group of students at La Joya Community High School in Avondale, where 85% of the female participants are Hispanic, is a direct response to the urgent need for systemic change. By addressing the alarming disparities, such as Latinas earning just 52 cents to every dollar earned by non-Hispanic men and holding less than 1% of the general population's net worth, we are actively working to break the cycle of poverty and build a future of economic equity and opportunity for all.
Empowering the Next Generation
Invest in Girls addresses a critical need in financial education for young women. By arming young women with knowledge, they become confident; shaping the next generation of female leaders in the finance industry. Latinas will no longer be underrepresented in C-suite executive leadership positions. Miacarolina, a student participant, expressed her enthusiasm: "I would like to do this program because of how few women are in finance, and I don't understand finance that well. I would love to explore that field a little more before I make a final decision about my future." To wrap up the program, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, the high school students will experience an onsite tour at Voya Financial and witness firsthand what it’s like to work in the finance industry.
ACEE and their program sponsors, Voya Financial, Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab, US Bank, and Piper Sandler are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the finance industry, paving the way for a more equitable future.
