Economic Empowerment: Arizona Council on Economic Education Hosts Second Invest In Girls Cohort

ACEE Invest In Girls Second Cohort launch day! ACEE Invest In Girls Second Cohort and Mentors Adrian Delgado and Maria Fisher Invest In Girls presented by Arizona Council on Economic Education

Committed to empowering young women in finance, the Arizona Council on Economic Education hosts its second Invest In Girls cohort to close the gender gap.

By empowering young women with financial knowledge and confidence, we are taking meaningful steps toward closing the wealth gap..."” — VP of Distribution Excellence & Training at Voya Financial

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful initiative to address the gender gap in finance, the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) began their second cohort of the Invest in Girls (IIG) program. IIG, a program of the Council for Economic Education. IIG focuses on reaching underserved communities and introducing female high school students to the world of finance, empowering them with essential financial skills, and providing mentorship to pursue careers in the financial sector. Governing Board Member Devin Del Palacio kicked off the Fall 2024 launch by sharing the historical context of women in finance and the challenges they face. He advised students to leverage financial literacy to build wealth and form relationships with trusted mentors. Maria Fisher, VP of Distribution Excellence & Training at Voya Financial, delivered a compelling keynote address, describing her experience in the finance industry. She emphasized the value in knowing your own worth and investing in yourself. “It was an honor to be part of this program,” said Fisher. “By empowering young women with financial knowledge and confidence, we are taking meaningful steps toward closing the wealth gap and helping ensure that future generations of women are equipped to succeed in their financial journeys.”Addressing the Latina Wealth Wage GapAs we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month , ACEE's commitment goes beyond recognizing the achievements of Hispanic communities—we are dedicated to creating lasting economic empowerment. This second group of students at La Joya Community High School in Avondale, where 85% of the female participants are Hispanic, is a direct response to the urgent need for systemic change. By addressing the alarming disparities, such as Latinas earning just 52 cents to every dollar earned by non-Hispanic men and holding less than 1% of the general population's net worth, we are actively working to break the cycle of poverty and build a future of economic equity and opportunity for all.Empowering the Next GenerationInvest in Girls addresses a critical need in financial education for young women. By arming young women with knowledge, they become confident; shaping the next generation of female leaders in the finance industry. Latinas will no longer be underrepresented in C-suite executive leadership positions. Miacarolina, a student participant, expressed her enthusiasm: "I would like to do this program because of how few women are in finance, and I don't understand finance that well. I would love to explore that field a little more before I make a final decision about my future." To wrap up the program, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, the high school students will experience an onsite tour at Voya Financial and witness firsthand what it’s like to work in the finance industry.ACEE and their program sponsors, Voya Financial, Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab, US Bank, and Piper Sandler are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the finance industry, paving the way for a more equitable future.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of

Invest In Girls Prgram

