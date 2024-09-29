PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

September 29, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the repatriation of Filipinos from Lebanon I call on the DFA and DMW to repatriate as many of our kababayans in Lebanon as soon as possible. Dapat may mga nakalatag nang contingency plans ang ating mga ahensya sakaling lumalala ang sitwasyon. I trust that our government agencies are exhausting all options to ensure the security, safety, and welfare of our OFWs. They should already be mobilizing and pre-positioning resources in anticipation of heightened tensions. Nanawagan din tayo sa ating mga OFW na makipag-ugnayan sa ating embahada sa lalong madaling panahon. Titiyakin namin sa Senado na dapat magkaroon ng livelihood assistance ang mga babalik sa bansa. Sa ngayon, ang mahalaga ay ang ligtas na pag-uwi ng mga Pilipino. Conflict may soon escalate. We should do all we can to remove our citizens from harm's way.

