GATTO USA INC ANNOUNCES SHOW ROOM OPENING IN NEW YORK, PARAVANO (DG): 'WE WANT TO GROW IN THE USA’

BELLUNO, ITALY, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gatto Astucci, an Italian company headquartered in Domegge di Cadore (Belluno), an international leader in the design and manufacture of eyeglass cases, high-end packaging and refined and technological displays, announces the opening of the new show room of its subsidiary Gatto Usa Inc in New York City, where it has just participated in the Make Up Nyc fair, the largest beauty selection in the American metropolis.The new U.S. show room will allow, in the Group's vision, to cement the foundations for a second phase of development in the States. Gatto, in fact, for many years has allowed the big U.S. eyewear manufacturers to receive cases, accessories and visuals on the American market, just as it did in Europe first and in Asia later.Now, however, it is time to grow and expand further, also thanks to the performance that the New York Show Room will achieve. In fact, Gatto Astucci's business plan for the next three years foresees “the growth of turnover especially with ‘local’ customers, leveraging the Group's strong heritage in packaging and 3D visuals. A pursuable goal,” explains Cristian Paravano, general manager and member of the board, ”by virtue of our ability to produce in various parts of the world and the marked propensity for innovation that characterizes us, as well as the environmental and social sustainability that guides our choices.The expansion strategy will look at the eyewear market and beyond, as it aims for a strong focus on fashion and beauty. Sectors, the latter, in which Gatto has already entered with qualified presences. In May 2024 the Group was the protagonist at Lux Pack NYC and in September, on the 18th and 19th, it will be the protagonist at Make Up NYC.“The Group already presides over two of the world's four fashion capitals, Paris and Milan, adding New York City, the fashion capital par excellence, is a further element of pride for the beautiful and well-made of our made in Italy,” Paravano concludes.

