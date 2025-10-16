ROBOT AND AI: BOLOGNA LAUNCHES JOINT LABS TO ACHIEVE FULL STROKE RECOVERY

Colibrì Hospital Consortium, healthcare network in Emilia Romagna, has announced the inauguration of the "Joint Labs" at Villa Bellombra

Today, technology and pharmaceuticals often allow for complete recovery.” — Averardo Orta, Ceo Colibrì

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rehabilitation of neuromotor disorders is taking a dramatic leap forward. The Colibrì Hospital Consortium, a leading healthcare and social-healthcare network in Emilia Romagna, has announced the inauguration of the "Joint Labs" at Villa Bellombra during a conference titled: "Joint Lab: The Future of Rehabilitation."The initiative is built on a powerful strategic alliance between clinical practice and research, aiming to use robotics and Artificial Intelligence to make full functional recovery the new standard for stroke patients.From 'Condemnation' to Complete RecoveryEverardo Orta, CEO of Consorzio Colibrì, highlighted the urgency of the issue and the technological breakthroughs enabling change."Stroke is a growing disease, and cases are also increasing among young people," Orta stated. "Stroke used to be a condemnation for most patients, with outcomes like paralysis considered irreversible. This even happened to my great-grandfather, who was bedridden and unable to speak. Today, technology and pharmaceuticals often allow for complete recovery. However, immediate intervention is necessary."Orta emphasized the importance of the integrated care network: “In Bologna, we have Stroke Units, which Colibrì is part of, capable of promptly intercepting patients in the most delicate post-stroke phase. After first aid, rehabilitation begins immediately to ensure patients return home with all their abilities perfectly recovered.”The CEO stressed the dramatic difference modern tools make:“Thanks to technology and new instruments, it is possible to start walking and even driving again. Every compromised function can be recovered, provided the patient is followed by a specialized center. This spares the family and society significant burdens. Together with the University, we want to inform and reassure citizens: there is a very good chance of full recovery.”Villa Bellombra Becomes a 'Living Lab'The two new "Joint-Labs" solidify the partnership between Villa Bellombra (part of the Colibrì Consortium) and the University of Bologna (UNIBO). They are designed to become a Living Lab—a global benchmark for high-technology and personalized patient care.These facilities are not passive spaces; they are dynamic environments where researchers, clinicians, and patients collaborate to test and validate technological solutions in real-life contexts.The research is spearheaded by two key UNIBO departments, each with a specific focus:Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences (DIBINEM): Focused on developing innovative strategies for cognitive-motor rehabilitation, telerehabilitation, and the in-depth study of balance disorders.Department of Electrical and Information Engineering “Guglielmo Marconi” (DEI): Serving as the technological hub for fall risk prevention, the creation of sensor-based applications (IoT and AI), and the optimization of clinical data management.At the core of the Joint-Labs are state-of-the-art robotic devices that promise precision rehabilitation. The clear objective is to combine these tools with telemedicine and advanced data analysis to "build health, autonomy, and quality of life" for every individual patient in a rapid and tangible way.

