Newly Released Book "Beyond Everest" Spotlights the Seldom Told Perspective of the Sherpa

Beyond Everest: One Sherpa’s Summit and Hope for Nepal by Corinne Richardson With Pem Dorjee Sherpa

One small man, one giant mountain: a Sherpa’s quest to create a better future, one perilous step at a time.

…A masterful series of insights into the Nepalese people that combines true-life adventure with personal and cultural insights.” — Midwest Book Review

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Everest: One Sherpa’s Summit and Hope for Nepal tells the inspiring story of Pem Dorjee Sherpa. Corinne Richardson has written an intimate and honest book that chronicles the underrepresented mountaineering perspective of the Sherpa. Pem Dorjee Sherpa's journey began with a determination to break the cycle of poverty and abuse he was born into. To do that, Pem will have to summon the resilience, courage, and resolve to do what others only dream of: summit Mt. Everest.While much has been written about the elite climbers who attempt to conquer Everest, Pem's account is from the rarely heard point of view of a Sherpa. Genetically adapted to life at high altitude and with very few options for making a living, the Sherpas who join climbing expeditions put their own lives on the line to make the dreams of elite climbers come true. Pem’s account is an inside look at the realities of this life, as well as the social and cultural hurdles he must overcome to be with Moni, his feisty and independent Newari wife.Beyond Everest is the inspiring tale of one man's quest to create a brighter future, one perilous step at a time.Beyond Everest has received advanced rave reviews from BookLife and the Midwest Book Review.“Richardson’s uplifting debut recounts Pem Dorjee Sherpa’s story—his life, love, success, and eventual immigration to the United States…Richardson’s description of Pem’s harsh childhood, the poverty, and lack of opportunities is both sensitive and authentic; by placing those experiences in the broader cultural, economic, and social conditions of Nepal, she gives them context and breadth...The book’s highlight is the deep respect and empathy that Richardson has for her subject as she narrates Pem’s boyhood in Chyangba in nuanced and evocative tones, devoid of sensationalized portrayals, and recounts the courage and determination of both Pem and Moni as they achieve U.S. citizenship—an even “greater challenge than climbing Everest,” according to Pem. This is a crisp, inspiring account not just of scaling a deadly summit, but of life itself.—BookLife“Beyond Everest: One Sherpa’s Summit and Hope for Nepal is not your usual mountaineering story of scaling a famous mountain, but documents the life of a Sherpa whose summit of Everest took him away from poverty and opened new doors for success…The result is a memoir that holds special excitement for not only adventure-oriented readers, but those who would explore poverty and economic transformation from a more personal and very different perspective than most books about Nepalese mountaineering offer.This is why Beyond Everest is a top recommendation not only for its vivid autobiography and “you are here” feel of explorations and adventures on the mountain, but for its equally compelling social and economic insights off-slope.”—Midwest Book ReviewThe book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0MKxxXt The author is available for interviews and the book is available for review.

