UPDATE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny from a Building

CASE#: 24A4007312

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007312

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9-19-24 at 2052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/27/24, after receiving an overwhelming response from concerned citizens, the suspect was identified and located. She was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Family Court.

***Initial news release, 1705 hours. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2024***

On 9/19/24 at approximately 2052 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified that a theft had occurred at the Dog Mountain stand located at 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury, VT, earlier in the evening at approximately 1900 hours. Volunteers of the Dog Mountain donation stand provided the State Police security photos and video evidence of the female suspect entering the stand, seizing the cashbox, emptying the cashbox of all bills, and leaving the scene in a vehicle shortly after. The female suspect with braided blonde hair, wearing a large Champion sweatshirt and flip-flops, can be seen counting the cash in hand in the attached photo.

The Vermont State Police ask that anyone who may have information pertaining to the theft, or who are able to identify the individual in the photo, call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.

