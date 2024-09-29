UPDATE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny from a Building
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007312
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9-19-24 at 2052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/27/24, after receiving an overwhelming response from concerned citizens, the suspect was identified and located. She was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Family Court.
***Initial news release, 1705 hours. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2024***
On 9/19/24 at approximately 2052 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified that a theft had occurred at the Dog Mountain stand located at 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury, VT, earlier in the evening at approximately 1900 hours. Volunteers of the Dog Mountain donation stand provided the State Police security photos and video evidence of the female suspect entering the stand, seizing the cashbox, emptying the cashbox of all bills, and leaving the scene in a vehicle shortly after. The female suspect with braided blonde hair, wearing a large Champion sweatshirt and flip-flops, can be seen counting the cash in hand in the attached photo.
The Vermont State Police ask that anyone who may have information pertaining to the theft, or who are able to identify the individual in the photo, call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.