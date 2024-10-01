Controlled Substance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Controlled Substance Global Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The controlled substance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $89.78 billion in 2023 to $95.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical advancements, regulatory frameworks, rising incidence of chronic diseases, expanding pharmaceutical industry, international trade, and collaboration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Controlled Substance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The controlled substance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $125.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine, telemedicine and remote healthcare, opioid alternatives, continued regulatory updates, increased mental health focus.

Growth Driver Of The Controlled Substance Market

The increasing demand for medically prescribed drugs is expected to propel the growth of the controlled substance market going forward. A prescription drug refers to drugs that are intended to be used in the treatment, cure, remediation, therapeutic intervention, or avoidance of illness. Prescription drugs are commonly included in controlled substances. Prescription drugs are beneficial to the controlled substance market because they can enhance outcomes for patients and minimize wasteful spending.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Controlled Substance Market Share?

Key players in the market include Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Orbis Biosciences Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Corium Inc., Pfizer Inc., Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Ampac Fine Chemicals, Siegfried Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Catalent, Cambrex Corporation, Lonza Group, Indivior PLC, Ipsen SA.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Controlled Substance Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating technological advanced products, such as the e-module, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The e-module is an online, self-paced educational resource and interactive module designed for ensuring the adequate availability of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes.

How Is The Global Controlled Substance Market Segmented?

1) By Drug: Opioids, Stimulant, Depressants, Cannabinoids

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Pain Management, Sleep Disorders, Depression And Anxiety, Seizure, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Controlled Substance Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Controlled Substance Market Definition

A controlled substance is a drug or chemical, such as illegally used drugs or legally prescribed pharmaceuticals, whose production, possession, or usage is governed by a government. A controlled substance medication can lead to physical and mental dependence, and its restrictions are based on the likelihood that it may be abused or lead to dependence. It can help reduce pain and other symptoms, enhancing a person's life.

Controlled Substance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global controlled substance market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Controlled Substance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on controlled substance market size, controlled substance market drivers and trends, controlled substance market major players and controlled substance market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

