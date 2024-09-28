TBI Establishes Hotline to Coordinate Missing Persons Reports in East Tennessee Flood Emergency

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has established a hotline to coordinate reports of missing persons in the areas affected by the recent severe flooding impacting parts of East Tennessee.

Those wishing to report missing individuals believed to be in the affected areas across East Tennessee may contact 1-800-TBI-FIND. Callers should be prepared to relay as much identifying information as possible, including names, phone numbers, vehicle identification, and last known whereabouts. Recognizing the importance of accounting for individuals who may be missing, the TBI urges the public to refrain from calling to inquire about the status of personal properties in the affected areas.

The information gathered by the TBI will be immediately available to law enforcement authorities in the response area for further follow-up.

###