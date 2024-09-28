FEMA, Federal Family Helene Response Update

WASHINGTON -- Together with state, tribal and federal partners, FEMA is actively supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts. Although the immediate threat of the storm is passing, there are still post-storm hazards that can be life-threatening. Everyone in affected areas should continue to follow instructions from local officials to stay safe.

FEMA is not waiting to begin its work assessing impacts. Working with our state partners, we have requested that multiple teams begin flying aerial imaging missions.

At the direction of President Biden, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is on the ground in Florida today surveying damage and assessing the need for federal resources.

FEMA has more than 800 deployed staff supporting states affected by the hurricane. Our distribution centers are fully stocked and ready to provide commodities and equipment to any impacted state as required.

FEMA is coordinating a federal force of more than 3,200 personnel each contributing their expertise and manpower to this mission.