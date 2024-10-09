Christin Collins Receives International Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Christin Collins AS SEEN IN the NYC Big Book Award 2024 Announcement Issue A 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

'be. love.' is a practical guide infused with authenticity and actionable insights. Each chapter serves as a step on the path to a healthier, happier life.” — Scott Kashman, MHA, FACHE, President/CEO, Healthcare Executive

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "be. love." is like a guidebook for anyone who has yearned to take a deeper journey into understanding themselves and their truth but is overwhelmed about where and how to start.— Tracy Zboril, MSW, co-founder of Soul Happy and co-pioneer of the Root Cause Healing MovementThe NYC Big Book Award recognized "be. love." by Christin Collins in the Mind, Body, Spirit category as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."be. love." is a transformative guide that welcomes the reader on a profound journey into self-discovery and healing. Drawing from her experience as a health and wellness coach and her insights as a mindfulness facilitator, Christin Collins explores the essential role of love in achieving true wellness and inner peace. be. love. delves into the complexities of the human spirit, emphasizing the power of self-love and compassion as pivotal forces in personal growth and health.Through compelling narratives and practical exercises, Christin supports the reader with tools to dismantle barriers that prevent love from flourishing within. Her approach is holistic, addressing the mind, body, and soul to foster a life of balance and harmony. After challenging us to confront the turmoil, trauma, and stresses that cloud our lives, be. love. guides us into coherence and a regenerative lifestyle.Each chapter builds upon the previous one, forming a ladder of evolutionary steps that lead the reader into a more compassionate and mindful existence. Christin’s writing resonates with warmth and authenticity, making complex concepts accessible and motivation actionable. If you are seeking to transform your life through the power of love and mindfulness, "be. love." is your compelling roadmap for a more fulfilled and peaceful life.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the authorAbout Christin Collins Christin Collins is a celebrated author, speaker, and health and wellness coach with a passion for helping individuals achieve their highest potential. With a background in health, wellness, and holistic healing, Christin has inspired countless people around the world to embrace a life of gratitude and love. Her previous works and global movement for stress reduction and root cause healing have solidified her as a leading voice in the wellness community.To learn more about Christin Collins and "be. love.", please visit https://christincollins.com/books/ ---To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall ---The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us at https://independentpressaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

