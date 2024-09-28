PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2024 Tolentino lauds Valenzuela City's creation of public space above flood-control project Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino praised Valenzuela City's innovative creation of a public space after the recent inauguration of its 1.5-kilometer boardwalk built above a flood-control project, that allows senior citizens and health buffs to walk or jog without the danger of moving vehicles. On Saturday, Tolentino congratulated Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian for the creative and innovative way of building an open public space in a fully built-up urban area that the senator said can be replicated in other Metro Manila cities. "This project, as I see it, is a 'Galing Pook' example for an award," the senator added. Gatchalian said the boardwalk, an unobstructed walkway that crosses the city's barangays of Coloong, Tagalag, and Wawang Pulo, was opened to the public on Sept. 21. "The primary purpose is flood control and, secondly, to promote a healthy lifestyle for senior citizens and everyone in a space free of vehicles," the mayor said. The flood control project, constructed through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), prevents floodwaters from Meycuayan, Bulacan, and protects four villages. Boardwalk sa ibabaw ng flood-control project, pinuri ni Tolentino Ikinalugod ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang 1.5-kilometrong broadwalk na itinatag ng lungsod ng Valenzuela sa ibabaw ng flood-control project nito. Layunin ng boardwalk na bigyan ng ligtas na espasyo ang senior citizens at mag resident ba nais maglakad o mag-jogging na walang panganib ng mabibilis na sasakyan. Pinuri ni Tolentino si Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian dahil sa inobasyong naisip nito, na maaari aniyang tularan ng iba pang mga lokalidad sa Kalakhang Maynila. "Pwedeng ehemplo para sa 'Galing Pook' award ang ganitong uri ng proyekto," dagdag ng senador. Ayon kay Gatchalian, binuksan sa publiko ang proyekto noong Setyembre 21. Binabagtas nito ang mga barangay ng Coloong, Tagalag, at Wawang Pulo. "Flood control ang pangunahing layunin ng proyekto, at ikalawa naman ang promosyon ng kalusugan para sa ating senior citizens at ligtas na espasyo para sa ating mga residente," ayon sa alkalde. Ang flood control project ay isinagawa sa tulong ng Department of Public Works and Highways para protektahan ang apat na barangay sa lungsod sa tubig bahang manggagaling sa Meycauayan, Bulacan.

