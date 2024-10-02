End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $232.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $116.32 billion in 2023 to $132.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of end stage renal disease, growing aging population, improved access to healthcare services, government initiatives and policies, increasing adoption of renal replacement therapies.

The end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $232.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging therapies and drug innovations, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising global burden of chronic kidney diseases, personalized medicine approaches, regulatory support, and expedited approvals.

Rising cases of obesity and diabetes are expected to propel the growth of the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market going forward. Obesity is described as abnormal or excessive fat buildup that poses a health concern. In contrast, diabetes is a chronic condition that happens when the pancreas does not create enough insulin or when the body cannot utilize the insulin produced efficiently. In patients with renal disease, managing fluid and electrolyte levels, blood pressure, and waste product elimination through dialysis can improve general health and well-being, which may lead to weight reduction and improve blood sugar control.

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. Kagan, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Akebia Drugs Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, B. Braun SE, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Cantel Medical Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Siemens Healthcare AG, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson And Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Enzo Biochem Inc., Merck Co. & KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH.

Major companies operating in the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market are focusing on product approvals such as Jardiance to drive revenues in their market. Empagliflozin is a drug intended to help persons with type 2 diabetes and to lower the chance of cardiovascular issues in persons with type 2 diabetes who have heart failure or cardiovascular disease.

1) By Product Type: Calcimimetics, Vitamin D, Sterols, Potassium Binders, Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders, Other Products

2) By Indication: End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperparathyroidism, End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperphosphatemia, End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperkaliemia

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Definition

End stage renal disease (ESRD) drug is a drug used to treat a medical illness in which a person's kidneys stop working permanently, requiring a kidney transplant or a regular regimen of long-term dialysis to protect life. It is crucial in treating and preventing secondary problems in individuals with chronic renal disease (CKD).

