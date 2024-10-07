Modern Heart and Vascular Offering Cardiovascular Services to the Livingston, TX Community

Modern Heart and Vascular Providing Cardiovascular Services in Livingston, TX Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Offering Cardiovascular Services to the Livingston, Texas Area

LIVINGSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a commitment to the Livingston community, Modern Heart and Vascular operates from two locations: 210 W. Park Drive, Suite 104, and 219 Eastwood St, Livingston, TX 77351. It provides expert cardiovascular services that enhance access to advanced heart care and improve local residents' health.“Patients First has always been the core of our mission at Modern Heart and Vascular,” stated Dr. Rajiv Agarwal. “Our presence in Livingston allows us to provide high-quality, tailored cardiovascular care to meet the unique needs of this community.”Expertise and Comprehensive Care Dr. Agarwal is renowned for his comprehensive approach to managing a wide array of cardiovascular conditions, including:● Hypertension: Managing high blood pressure to prevent severe cardiovascular complications.● Hyperlipidemia: Addressing elevated cholesterol levels to minimize the risk of heart-related issues.● Diabetes Management: Offering specialized care to mitigate cardiovascular risks associated with diabetes.● Heart Valve Disease: Evaluating and treating disorders of the heart valves to improve cardiac function.● Coronary Artery Disease: Utilizing advanced diagnostic tools to manage arterial blockages and prevent heart attacks.● Congestive Heart Failure: Implementing effective strategies to enhance heart function and improve quality of life.● Pulmonary Hypertension: Providing expert care for high blood pressure in the lungs.● Heart Palpitations: Assessing and managing irregular heartbeats as symptoms of underlying conditions.● Cardiac Imaging and Stress Testing: Using advanced techniques to diagnose and monitor heart conditions accurately.Dr. Agarwal's goal is to seek a cure, not just a long-term treatment plan. He brings an individualized approach to patient care, making each patient feel special as if they are his closest family member. His clinical expertise is top-notch, making Dr. Agarwal the personal cardiologist for many doctors and their family members.The Livingston facility is equipped with modern amenities designed to ensure patient comfort and convenience. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement.For more information about Modern Heart and Vascular or to schedule an appointment at the Livingston locations, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call 936-225-3420.Modern Heart and Vascular continues its mission of providing accessible, state-of-the-art cardiovascular care and supporting the heart health of the Livingston community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.